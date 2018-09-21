Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Decreased by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

