Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 258,536 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,263,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

