Valvoline (VVV) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Valvoline by 682.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,809,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,503 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $41,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,594 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $22,624,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 56.1% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

