ValuEngine Upgrades Hecla Mining (HL) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

