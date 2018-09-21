ValuEngine Upgrades Boeing (BA) to “Buy”

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

Boeing stock opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $251.17 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,730,674,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,898,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,457,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

