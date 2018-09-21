ValuEngine Lowers FS Investment (FSIC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised FS Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE FSIC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. FS Investment has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FS Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS Investment by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

