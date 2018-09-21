ValuEngine Lowers Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Strong Sell

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

