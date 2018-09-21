ValuEngine Downgrades SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) to Sell

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSW. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank cut SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE:SSW opened at $8.21 on Friday. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $281.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.69 million. analysts anticipate that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 92.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 17.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

