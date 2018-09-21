US Concrete Inc (USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.74 Million

Brokerages expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $426.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.21 million. US Concrete posted sales of $354.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USCR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $53.20 on Friday. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $453,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,353,276.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Kunz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 18,390 shares worth $936,288. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 179.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 53.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 45.0% in the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $2,805,000.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.