UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 75,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,097,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,290. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

