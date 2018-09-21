United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

United Technologies stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

