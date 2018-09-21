United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,744.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Rentals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,046,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $30,004,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 148.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of URI opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

