United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

In related news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

