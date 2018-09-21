United Insurance (UIHC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

UIHC stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.89 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $14,346,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 192,617 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

