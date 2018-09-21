United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of United Fire Group worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 990.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 84,010 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 12,251.9% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 82,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,449,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.51. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $50,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

