United Bank Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,928,754,000 after acquiring an additional 371,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.94.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

