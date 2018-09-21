Union Pacific (UNP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $165.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 42,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 193,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $178,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,017 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

