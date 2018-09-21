Under Armour Inc Class C (UA) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.63% of Under Armour Inc Class C worth $246,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class C by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class C by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class C by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $18.15 on Friday. Under Armour Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of -0.64.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Under Armour Inc Class C news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Inc Class C Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

