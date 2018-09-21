UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

“We believe that there is significant upside to NAV over the next two years because occupancy was 82.5% at June 30, 2018 (which we believe could improve to 91% at December 31, 2019). Along with the dividend, this could drive total value creation that might result in outperformance of the stock relative to peers. Our $19.50 price target is 97% of forward NAV, which we think is warranted by the potential to develop over 1,600 acres of land that UMH owns.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

UMH opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $577.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. equities research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 622,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,529 shares of company stock valued at $171,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 30.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

