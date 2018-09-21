UGI Corp (UGI) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. UGI has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 9,160.5% in the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.