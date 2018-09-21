UDR, Inc. (UDR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3323 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.51 on Friday. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,829. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.