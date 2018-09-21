UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for South32 (S32)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Monday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded South32 to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded South32 to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC cut South32 to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 215.56 ($2.81).

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.77) on Monday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 143.25 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.