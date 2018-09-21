UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ITV (ITV)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 194.79 ($2.54).

ITV stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.75 ($1.98). 11,133,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.89).

ITV (LON:ITV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

