U.S. Bancorp (USB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. However, escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology remains a key concern. Also, involvement in legal hassles is likely to increase legal expenses and provisions in the near term. Nevertheless, U.S. Bancorp remains well poised to grow through acquisitions.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.42.

USB opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

