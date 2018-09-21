Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) announced a special dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16.

Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,652. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.28. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.