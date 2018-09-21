Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A worth $73,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.57 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.