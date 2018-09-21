Tucows Inc. (TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F Buys 3,748 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 3,748 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, with a total value of C$207,976.52.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft F also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 4,489 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.49 per share, with a total value of C$249,094.61.

On Friday, September 14th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 3,395 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$188,422.50.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F purchased 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F bought 14,931 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.94 per share, with a total value of C$835,240.14.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F bought 13,935 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.93 per share, with a total value of C$807,254.55.

On Thursday, August 30th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft F bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.03 per share, with a total value of C$275,150.00.

TSE:TC traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$72.06. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of C$62.85 and a 52 week high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.65 million during the quarter.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

