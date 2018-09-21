Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2,259.9% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 124.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 142.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter worth about $10,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

