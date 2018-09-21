Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $293,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $18.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

