Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,354 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,054,149.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $4,797,012 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

