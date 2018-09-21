TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008563 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, HitBTC and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00283915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00152965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.06483032 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, BitForex, OEX, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

