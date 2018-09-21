Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

TBK traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,446. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 17.55%. research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Karas sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $125,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,698,000 after acquiring an additional 625,290 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 495,552 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $19,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 444,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 174,755 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

