Trident Group Trading Up 60% This Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $18,044.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Trident Group has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

