Trican Well Service (TCW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,018. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Trican Well Service had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of C$171.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.68 million.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.