TreeHouse Foods (THS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $46.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 952,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 773,588 shares.The stock last traded at $53.24 and had previously closed at $52.73.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,200,000 after buying an additional 646,725 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,079,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,122,000 after buying an additional 487,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,186,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 265,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,362,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

