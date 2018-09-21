Traverse Energy Ltd. (TVL) Insider Acquires C$12,060.00 in Stock

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) insider David Henry Erickson purchased 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,060.00.

David Henry Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, David Henry Erickson purchased 20,000 shares of Traverse Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, David Henry Erickson purchased 21,000 shares of Traverse Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

Shares of CVE:TVL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,340. Traverse Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 million during the quarter. Traverse Energy had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%.

Traverse Energy Company Profile

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

