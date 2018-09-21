Travelzoo (TZOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Travelzoo an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,998 in the last 90 days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2,027.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 362.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 63.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.57. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

