Transocean (RIG) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. ValuEngine cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.20 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $643,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.7% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 6,042,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $81,210,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

