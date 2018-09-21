Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $70,496.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $175,591.00 and approximately $70,496.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00154330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.06506279 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,448,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

