Traders Sell Shares of KKR & Co Inc (KKR) on Strength (KKR)

Traders sold shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $35.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $665.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $629.20 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, KKR & Co Inc had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. KKR & Co Inc traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $28.25

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,914,185 and have sold 15,225,220 shares worth $533,613,038.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,049,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,577 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,437,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,630 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

