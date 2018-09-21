Traders Sell Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) on Strength (IWD)

Investors sold shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $31.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.57 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $128.47

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

