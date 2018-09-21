Traders Buy Shares of Target (TGT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $280.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $233.26 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Target had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Target traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $87.31

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13,948.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,411,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,644,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

