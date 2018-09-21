Traders Buy Shares of American Express (AXP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on weakness during trading on Friday. $362.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $36.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $326.05 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, American Express had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. American Express traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $110.90

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo acquired 20,142,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 165.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

