Traders Buy High Volume of Lincoln National Put Options (LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,993 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,667% compared to the typical volume of 226 put options.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Lincoln National by 983.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Lincoln National by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

