Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $752,000 Holdings in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 1,260.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,182,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,296,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 266,716 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,817,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $37.06 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

