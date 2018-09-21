Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $711,000 Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21,537.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,500,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,950 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 96.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,867,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,794 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,645 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 177.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,411,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,009,000 after acquiring an additional 901,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $60.15 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

