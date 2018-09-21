TokenPay Achieves Market Cap of $24.85 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00023712 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $220,985.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 94.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00291920 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,475,074 coins and its circulating supply is 15,568,487 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.