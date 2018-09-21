Tilray (TLRY) & Mediwound (MDWD) Financial Review

Tilray (NASDAQ: MDWD) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Mediwound’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mediwound $2.50 million 69.25 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -10.32

Tilray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mediwound.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Mediwound shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Mediwound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray N/A N/A N/A Mediwound -783.30% -210.90% -33.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and Mediwound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mediwound 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 80.44%. Mediwound has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.63%. Given Mediwound’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Tilray.

Summary

Mediwound beats Tilray on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

