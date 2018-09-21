Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 930,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after buying an additional 554,422 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,062,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,317.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 327,569 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

