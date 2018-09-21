Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $115.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

